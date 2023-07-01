Saturday, July 01, 2023
President Alvi meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Web Desk
9:30 PM | July 01, 2023
President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday shared a picture on his Twitter handle that showed him standing and sharing affectionate smile with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman.

On his Twitter handle, the president said that such expressions were very symbolic of great relationship between the people of two countries.

The president, in a tweet, posted “Very symbolic of the great relationship between the people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. No better expression of the kinship than the beaming and affectionate smile on the faces of two brothers.”

