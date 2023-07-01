Two killed, two injured as power line falls on road in Lahore

Two persons were electrocuted to death and two others were critically wounded when a high-tension power line snapped and fell on two motorcycles in Lahore in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to details, the incident occurred in Model Town Q-Block where a high-tension power line snapped and fell on two motorcycles, killing a girl on the spot and injuring three other persons.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to General Hospital Lahore where an injured person succumbed to his wound during treatment.

The deceased were identified as Fatima and Shehbaz who are siblings. The injured included Aisha and Naved.