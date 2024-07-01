10 shops sealed for decanting gas illegally in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - The Civil Defence Enforcement teams have sealed 10 shops in various parts of Faisalabad on charge of illegal gas decanting during the past 24 hours.
Civil Defense Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas said here on Sunday that the teams checked various shops in D-Type, Factory Area, Raza Abad, People’s Colony, etc and found illegal gas decanting in LPG cylinders.
Therefore, the teams sealed premises of these shops in addition to confiscating machinery and other material from 3 shops and getting cases registered against 7 shopkeepers.
Meanwhile, Civil Defence teams also sealed two more shops on charge of selling loose petrol illegally while further action against these shopkeepers was under progress, he added.
WASA COMPLETES DE-SILTING OF ALL DRAINS
The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Faisalabad has completed de-silting of all sewerage channels to deal with any emergency during monsoon and rainy season.
A spokesperson said here on Sunday that on special direction of Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed, WASA used heavy machinery for removing silt from the sewerage channels. He appealed to the public, especial residents of the areas where sewerage channels were passing, that they should avoid throwing solid items including shopping bags, plastic material, garbage, etc in the sewerage channels. He said that WASA was striving to provide quality and uninterrupted water supply and sewerage service to its customers. However, this task could not be accomplished without active cooperation of people, he added.