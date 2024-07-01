10 shops sealed for decanting gas illegally in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - The Civil Defence Enforcement teams have sealed 10 shops in various parts of Faisalabad on charge of illegal gas decanting during the past 24 hours.

Civil Defense Officer Rana Muham­mad Abbas said here on Sunday that the teams checked various shops in D-Type, Factory Area, Raza Abad, Peo­ple’s Colony, etc and found illegal gas decanting in LPG cylinders.

Therefore, the teams sealed premis­es of these shops in addition to confis­cating machinery and other material from 3 shops and getting cases regis­tered against 7 shopkeepers.

Meanwhile, Civil Defence teams also sealed two more shops on charge of selling loose petrol illegally while fur­ther action against these shopkeepers was under progress, he added.

WASA COMPLETES DE-SILTING OF ALL DRAINS

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Faisalabad has completed de-silting of all sewerage channels to deal with any emergency during monsoon and rainy season.

A spokesperson said here on Sunday that on special direction of Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed, WASA used heavy machinery for remov­ing silt from the sewerage channels. He appealed to the public, especial residents of the areas where sewer­age channels were passing, that they should avoid throwing solid items in­cluding shopping bags, plastic mate­rial, garbage, etc in the sewerage chan­nels. He said that WASA was striving to provide quality and uninterrupted water supply and sewerage service to its customers. However, this task could not be accomplished without ac­tive cooperation of people, he added.