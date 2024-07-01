Monday, July 01, 2024
19 prisoners escape from District Jail Rawalakot, AJK

Agencies
July 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

MIRPUR   -   As many as 19 prisoners, including six of them waiting for capital punishment, escaped from Rawalakot district jail on Sunday, official sourc­es said. 19 prisoners escaped from District Jail Rawalakot on Sunday, confirmed Bader Muneer, Inspector General Prisons Azad Jammu Kashmir, while talking to APP on telephone Sunday evening. 

“Further investigations into the incident are in progress to ascertain further details for determin­ing the jail staffers responsible for this major negli­gence and dereliction of duties,” the IG prisons said in their brief reply to the query by the news agency.

According to the immediate details, 19 of the inmates of the District Jail Rawalakot, including those passing through the imprisonment of dif­ferent terms for different heinous crimes, includ­ing those of murder cases, hailing from various parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir, made their escape from the prison when they were being moved from their barracks for lunch. 

The jail staff reportedly failed to overcome the escapers instantly. The alleged absconder pris­oner, Hayam Saeed, s/o Muhammad Saeed, r/o Rawalakot, was reportedly injured while making his escape from the prison.

