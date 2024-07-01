25th National Men’s Baseball C’ship commences in Rawalpindi

LAHORE - The 25th National Men’s Baseball Championship, being organized by Paki­stan Federation Baseball (PFB), commenced on Sunday at the GHQ Rawal­pindi Baseball Ground. The opening ceremony was graced by Deputy Direc­tor Lt Col Nabil Rana of the Army Sports Director­ate, who attended as the chief guest. He was warmly welcomed by Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, General Secre­tary of PFB, amidst enthu­siastic applause from the assembled players. In the inaugural matches, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa triumphed over Sindh with a 15-run lead. Key players Owais, Atif, Abdullah, Yahya, Ha­meed Tariq, and Qasim each contributed two runs, while Musa, Moazullah and Abdul Rehman added one run apiece. The sec­ond match saw WAPDA securing a victory against Islamabad with a score of 10-4. M Wasim Ali led the charge for WAPDA with 3 runs, followed by Abidullah and Zakir with two runs each, and Sadam Hussain, Imran Nazim, and Nouman Zulfiqar each adding one run. Islamabad’s efforts were highlighted by Jibran, Tariq, Shafiq, and Wahid, who each scored one run. The third match saw Army thumping Police by 22 runs. During the ceremony, PFB General Secretary Syed Fakhar Shah presented a bouquet and an honorary shield to the chief guest Lt Col Nabil Rana. In return, the chief guest awarded a shield to Moazzam Khan Klair, Executive Director of PFB. Also in attendance were Shahzada Butt and Sakhawat Shah. Fakhr Shah extended his heartfelt thanks to the Army Sports Directorate for their un­wavering support.