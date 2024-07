28,000 Pakistani pilgrims provided with Zamzam upon return

ISLAMABAD - Min­istry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony’s Direc­tor F&C Madina, Syed Mushaid Hussain Khalid on Sunday said 28,000 Pakistani pilgrims have been provided with Zamzam water upon their return to Paki­stan. According to the Pakistan Hajj Mission, pilgrims depart­ing for Pakistan are receiving Zamzam water daily at the Ma­dina and Jeddah airports. Un­der the Zamzam policy, all pil­grims traveling via Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), ex­cept those from Quetta and Suk­kur, can have Zamzam booked along with their luggage at Jed­dah/Madina Airport. Pilgrims from Quetta and Sukkur can re­ceive Zamzam upon arrival at Pakistani airports. For pilgrims traveling on Airblue, Air Sial, and Serene Air, a five-liter bot­tle of Zamzam is provided per passport at the respective air­ports in Pakistan. Pilgrims trav­eling via Saudi Airlines can also book Zamzam along with their luggage at Jeddah/Madina Air­port. The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has listed the names and con­tact numbers of focal persons from relevant Haji camps and airlines on its official and so­cial media websites for any as­sistance or guidance regarding Zamzam provision.