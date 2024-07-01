2pc admission quota for minorities starts

Peshawar - Public sector universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have started compliance over implementation of two percent quota in admission for minority community to ensure education equality in society.

This information is shared by Sana Ahmad, Programme Coordinator Blue Veins, while speaking at bi-monthly meeting of CSO (Civil Society Organisation) Support Group.

The CSO group has been formed last year by Blue Veins in implementing of its initiative “Faith an Action for Equal Rights and Opportunities” with the goal to promote social cohesion, peace building and interfaith harmony among diverse faith communities.

The advocacy agenda of this project revolves around implementation of 2% Admission Quota for Minorities in Higher Education, and the Kalash Marriage Bill.

The meeting was held at conference room of National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) and was chaired by Provincial Coordinator NCRH, Muhammad Rizwan.

Talking to the participants of bi-monthly meeting of CSO group, Sana Ahmad informed that out of 27 public sector universities, around 16 have displayed two percent quota for minorities on its website and the offer can be availed online.

She stressed for complete implementation of government’s decision and in this regard informed that Blue Veins will soon circulate printed material in Churches, Mandirs and temples for information of the stakeholders.

She also requested members of minority community to circulate message among community members as admissions are going to start in province and maximum number of students should benefit.

Sana said for social inclusivity provision of equal opportunities to all segments of society is very essential.

Regarding enactment of Kalash Marriage Bill, Yunma Aftab, Project Manager Blue Veins informed that due to mobilization efforts and support of CSO Support Group, concrete progress towards implementation of the prioritised agenda has been made.

She informed that due to frequent engagement of CSO Support Group with relevant provincial and district institutions, National Human Rights Institutions (NHRIs), civil society organizations, the Kalash Marriage Bill is submitted with Director General Local Government Department KP.

There were around 13 reservations of Law Department on proposed Kalash Marriage Bill which have been removed with amendments and re-submitted with LG department.

A demand regarding Kalash Marriage Bill of its translation in Urdu language has also been fulfilled and its now upto LG Department to forward the document to Law department for legislation from parliament, she added.