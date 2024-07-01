30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Belarus, Pakistan to be milestone for bilateral ties: Ambassador

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of the Republic of Be­larus to Pakistan, Andrei Metelitsa on Sunday said that the 30th anni­versary of the diplomatic relations between Belarus and Pakistan would be a milestone for bilateral ties.

“During these three decades, diplo­matic, economic and cultural relations between Pakistan and Belarus have been exemplary,” he said. Ambassa­dor of the Republic of Belarus to Paki­stan, Andrei Metelitsa said this in an exclusive interview to the APP here. The Ambassador said, “This year is a special one of the special for Belarus and for our bilateral relation with Pakistan.” He said, “In 2024, Belarus celebrates the 80th anniversary of its liberation from the Nazi invaders.”

“July 3, Independence Day of the Republic of Belarus, is the day of liberation of our capital, Minsk, in 1944.” Replying to a question, he said, “On the occasion of the Inde­pendence Day of Belarus, he sees the potential of further development of bilateral trade and economic cooper­ation between Belarus and Pakistan.” The ambassador of Belarus said, “To­day, both the countries will take this huge opportunity to trade in various economic sectors, including agricul­ture, textiles, light engineering trac­tors, trucks, leather, sports equip­ment and surgical instruments.”

He said, “Belarus exports to Paki­stan tractors and spare parts for them, trucks, potash, synthetic yarns and synthetic fibers, tires, machine tools, baby food (dry mixes).” “Paki­stan exports to Belarus rice, veg­etables, fruits and other food prod­ucts, products from leather, fabrics, textiles, sports equipment, surgical instruments and manicure sets,” he informed. The Ambassador said, “Minsk has never stood aside and al­ways supports Pakistan and we are hopeful that our support in the form of humanitarian aid assisted our Pak­istani friends affected by destructive floods in June-October 2022.”

“The leadership of Belarus is sin­cerely interested in further strength­ening a sustainable friendly partner­ship with Pakistan in all spheres of mutual interest,” he said. Replying to the question on the connection of the top leadership of the two states, he said that the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko and the Prime Minister, Muhhammad Shahbaz Sharif at the meetings in September and October 2022 on the sidelines of the SCO in Samarkand and CICA in Astana agreed to intensify the bilat­eral cooperation. He said, “Effective instruments for intensification of co­operation are visits of heads of state and government. They normally give impetus for new joint projects and ac­tivities.” “We come to the preparation of the Head of State visits thoroughly and proceed from the necessity to ensure its effectiveness particularly in economic terms,” he said. Reply­ing to a question on Joint Belarusian-Pakistani Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, he said that as preparatory events to the bilat­eral summit, 6th meeting of the Joint Belarusian-Pakistani Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation was held in January 2023 and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus visited Pakistan in May 2023. He said, “Several draft treaties and contracts are negotiated by different minis­tries and companies of Belarus and Pakistan, including the draft Road Map for trade facilitation in the next three years.” “We work together in order to prepare these documents for signing during the President’s visit,” he informed. The ambassador of Be­larus said, “The timing, program and economic content of the visit of the Belarusian Head of State to Pakistan will be discussed at political consul­tations at the level of deputy foreign ministers on July 2, in Islamabad.”