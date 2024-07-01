A Call for Ceasefire

We have been preoccupied with many events recently, including the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, 2024, where the outcome seems predetermined regardless of which team you support. While we are engrossed in entertainment and personal interests, showing an ounce of humanity has become nearly impossible. We are too self­ish to be concerned about those suffering around us, as their plight is “none of our concern.” Empathy for the people of Gaza and shar­ing their pain seem as distant as the sun—difficult to reach, easy to overlook. We have become so de­void of humanity that we cannot even glance at their suffering.

A few days ago, I read an opin­ion piece in the New York Times ti­tled “What Can We Possibly Say to the Children of Gaza?” It detailed the story of a 10-year-old girl who lost her dream and her ability to walk. It was heartbreaking to see such a beautiful face become hap­less. Sharing this passage with you, I hope, can rekindle some humani­ty within us all. We must do every­thing within our reach to call for an immediate ceasefire, to stop the killing of children, and to prevent further genocide.

There’s a whip-smart 10-year-old girl in Gaza who speaks good Eng­lish, displays a radiant smile, and seemed to have a bright future. The daughter of an X-ray technician, she had been accepted to an inter­national exchange program and was supposed to be leaving soon. Instead, she’s lying in a hospital bed with a badly infected wound in her thigh from a bomb blast. A photo shows a football-sized open wound, with a chunk of her femur missing. “She was supposed to be in Japan,” said Dr. Samer Attar, an orthopedic surgeon who cared for the girl and told me about her. “Now she’s lying in bed deciding whether to have her leg removed.”

However, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Israel to im­mediately halt military operations in Rafah. Despite these facts, Israeli authorities went ahead with plans for a ground operation in Rafah, ig­noring repeated warnings about the catastrophic impact it would have on Palestinian civilians—most of whom have already been forcibly displaced multiple times—as well as on Gaza’s entire human­itarian aid system. The ground in­cursion into eastern Rafah has already led to the mass forced dis­placement of over 800,000 Pales­tinians. It seems the ICJ remains confined to peace talks, failing to enforce the halt as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to terrorize poor Palestinians with apparent impunity.

The West seems to have turned a blind eye, while the East is al­ready blind to seeing Israe­li scourge. However, those who still have humanity within them must raise their voices and put in all efforts to help those in need. We must act now to stop further dreams from being shattered.

TAHIR JAMALI,

Shaheed Benazirabad.