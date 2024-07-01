Monday, July 01, 2024
Additional IG inaugurates ANPR CCTV Command Centre in Korangi Industrial area

APP
July 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Additional Inspector General Police Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minhas has praised the ef­forts of the Community Po­licing Karachi (CPK) for act­ing as a vital communication and service bridge between law enforcement agencies and Civil society.

He said this while inau­gurating the ANPR Cameras Command and Control Centre at the Korangi Industrial area Police Station here Sunday. The Centre was jointly inaugu­rated by Murad Ali Soni Chief CPK, Aamir Chottani Deputy Chief, Zeeshan Habib Chief DHA and the team of Com­munity Policing Karachi who organised the installation of Automatic Number Plate Rec­ognition (ANPR) Centre. 

The Additional IG empha­sized that such initiatives would significantly contrib­ute to curbing illegal activities and apprehending criminals. 

On this occasion, guest of honor Capt (r) Ghulam Asfar Mehesar DIG East, Touheed Rehman Memon SSP Korangi, Zahid Hameed chief CPK Ko­rangi, Kamran Habib, joint chief, Irfan Abubakar deputy chief, Faisal Rasheed, Ahmed Mubashir Shaff, and Umer Butt, from CPK Korangi were also present. Additional IG presented mementos to Mu­rad Ali Soni.

