Monday, July 01, 2024
Amidst rainfall in Lahore, CM Maryam directs officers to be on their toes

Web Desk
10:14 PM | July 01, 2024
National

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed the city’s officers to remain on their toes in case of any emergency amidst downpour in various areas.

Upon receiving Lahore, she visited different areas affected by rain and directed the authorities to maintain their presence in their respective fields.

She said the safe city system should be utilized for an effective water drainage mechanism while drones and cameras could also be used to observe whether water is present anywhere.

The CM monitored areas including airport, Shadman, Devis Road and Shimla Paharhi. She also inspected the roads, intersections, markets of various areas.

Later, she reached Gaddafi Stadium where she directed for immediate drainage of water and additional water pumps.

Meanwhile, the chief minister met the staff of WASA and appreciated them for their hard work.

