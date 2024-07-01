Anti-polio campaign underway in 49 districts

A varied duration anti-polio campaign began in forty-nine selected districts of the country on Monday.

During the special campaign, more than 9.5 million children under five years of age will be administered polio vaccine drops.

The campaign includes sixteen districts of Balochistan, eleven districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, sixteen districts of Sindh and six districts of Punjab.

Door-to-door polio campaign will be conducted in specific Union Councils of Islamabad.

This campaign is being launched in view of increasing polio cases in Balochistan.

According to National Command and Operation Center this campaign will be conducted in the areas where polio virus continuously exists.