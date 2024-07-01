Authorities directed to finalize all arrangements for monsoon

RAWALPINDI - The Commissioner of Rawal­pindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, has directed the rel­evant authorities to finalize all the arrangements for monsoon.

According to the Commis­sioner, “About 30 percent more rainfall is predicted this year in the monsoon.”

The relevant authorities had been directed to complete the dredging and de-silting project for nullahs, particularly Nullah Leh, as soon as possible.

Section 144 would be fully im­plemented to prevent the dump­ing of garbage and solid waste in nullahs, he said, adding that the damages from natural calamities could be reduced by early mea­sures. Solid steps were being taken regarding pre-monsoon rains, he ordered.

All the arrangements would be finalized as soon as possible to prevent possible flooding, En­gineer Aamir Khattak said.

He further directed that the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) in Rawalpindi had also been directed to timely clean the 11 main nullahs of Rawalpindi, which fall into Nullah Leh. The relevant officers were instructed to clean the drains to improve the sewerage system across the city. The sewage system would be activated before the start of monsoon rains, he said, adding that a proper water drainage system would be maintained.

There should be no com­plaints of blocked drains any­where in the city; he directed that the Municipal Corporation keep the banks of the drains free from encroachment.

The Provincial Disaster Man­agement Authority should keep its alert system updated and keep the citizens informed about the weather situation in time, he directed.

Engineer Aamir Khattak or­dered the WASA authorities to keep the roads and streets clear during rains, and the stagnant rain water should be removed within the shortest possible time frame.