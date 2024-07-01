Balochistan can play significant role in Pak- Indonesia trade ties: Rahmat Hindiarta

ISLAMABAD - Charge’D Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia to Pakistan, Rahmat Hindiarta Ku­suma on Sunday said that Balochistan has a vital role in the bilateral economic and trade relations between Indonesia and Pakistan. The Charge’D Affaires of the Embassy of the the Republic of In­donesia to Pakistan, Rahmat Hindiarta Kusuma, said this while talking to the delegation of a busi­ness community from Balochistan led by former President Federation Pakistan Chamber of Com­merce and Industry alongwith others.

Meanwhile Minister Councilor, Economic and Trade Affairs of the Indonesian Embassy, Ingan Malem and Axelsyah R Miraza, from the eco­nomic section of embassy and President Cha­man Chamber of Commerce and Industry were also part of the bilateral dialogue. The Charge’D Affaires of the Embassy of Indonesia said the volume of bilateral trade between Indonesia and Pakistan is less than its potential, which needs to be further increased and in this regard, busi­nessmen from Balochistan can play an impor­tant role in the economic and trade integration of Indonesia with the Central Asian states.

The senior diplomat said that Pakistan can become a trade hub of Central Asian states for Indonesia in the future, in which both countries can get economic and trade benefits by following comprehensive planning. He said that Pakistan is a very important trade partner of Indonesia in South Asia, whose importance has always been maintained. Rahmat Hindiarta said that Pakistan is a geo-strategically important country, a natu­ral geo-economic partner of Indonesia and in the future, mutual economic and trade relations be­tween the two countries will increase.

He said that for the promotion of bilateral trade between the two countries, not only the market but also sector diversification is need­ed, which will increase mutual trade. The se­nior diplomat said that the role of the business community of Balochistan is very important for the promotion of mutual economic relations with Pakistan. He said that the role of the local private sector, especially the Chamber of Com­merce of Balochistan, is important in the bilat­eral economic integration of the two countries. Rahmat said that the business community and chambers in Pakistan should go ahead and pro­mote trade between Indonesia and Pakistan.

He said that there is a need for further promo­tion of people-to-people relations between the two countries so that the people of the two countries come closer to each other. On this occasion, former president of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Engineer Duro Khan, said that the role of Central Asian markets is very im­portant to further increase the bilateral trade rela­tions between Pakistan and Indonesia. He said that the coastal areas of Balochistan and the Chaman Border are of great importance in regional trade, whose connections extend to the Middle East, Cen­tral Asia and the European Union. He said that the business community of Balochistan will play a ma­jor role in increasing economic and trade relations between Pakistan and Indonesia. He said that he should also participate in the Industrial and Trade Exhibition in Jakarta in the coming month of Octo­ber 2024, alongwith the delegation of Quetta and Chaman Chamber of Commerce and Industry.