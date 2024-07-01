Bilal Baloch wins cycle race title in Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival

LAHORE - Bilal Baloch clinched the cycling event title in the Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival, which is being organized under the patronage of Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi. Uzair Baloch secured second place, Zakariya Baloch came in third, and Hashim Baloch finished fourth. At the conclusion of the race, Commissioner Naqvi awarded cash prizes totaling one lakh rupees, along with trophies, medals, and certificates to the winners. The event was attended by Additional Commissioner Karachi Syed Ghulam Mehdi Shah, Ahmed Ali Rajput, Ghulam Murtaza Azimi, Abdul Nabi Bhutto, Naseem Ahmed Bhutto, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Assistant Commissioner Rabia Syed, Junaid Ahmed Khan, Ghulam Yaseen, Muhammad Haider Khan, and Organizing Secretary Kaleem Awan. Commissioner Naqvi emphasized that the primary aim of the sports festival is to encourage youth participation in sports and to steer them away from negative activities, thereby enabling them to bring honor to the country. He highlighted the Sindh government’s commitment to the development of sports, noting that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is personally invested in promoting sports and maintaining active sports fields. He announced that this series of events will continue, with the second phase of the sports festival scheduled from August 7 to August 14 in Karachi, featuring competitions in 12 sports. The welcome address was delivered by Ahmed Ali Rajput, and Ghulam Muhammad Khan conducted the proceedings.