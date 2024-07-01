BISP makes payments to 117,340 registered beneficiaries in Sargodha

SARGODHA - As many as 117,340 deserving women were pro­vided financial aid under the Benazir Income Sup­port Programme (BISP) in the first quarter of the year 2024. BISP Deputy Director Sargodha Mazhar Awan told media on Sunday that the total number of registered BISP beneficiaries in Bhalwal were 14,789 and out of them 11,158 had been paid an amount of Rs10,500 each family.

He said that 11,662, out of total 13,426 benefi­ciaries in Sahiwal tehsil, 47,301 out of 71,550 in Sargodha tehsil and 12,573 in Shahpur tehsil, out of total 16,924 beneficiaries, in Sillanwali teh­sil, 12,519 beneficiaries, out of total 16,613 had been paid the amount under the BISP welfare programme. Mazhar Awan said the total number of beneficiaries in Kot Momin tehsil were 22,244, whereas 15,955 women had taken the financial aid. He said that 2,415 registered beneficiaries in Bhera tehsil had also taken the BISP aid, whereas the total number of beneficiaries there were 6,202.

Mazhar Awan further informed that camp sites were operational for the beneficiaries till 9am to 5pm from Monday to Friday.