BMP rejects up to 355pc rise in fixed power charges for industry

ISLAMABAD - The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI)’s Business­men Panel (BMP) has rejected the unprecedented increase of up to 355 percent in fixed charges of electricity for indus­trial consumers, beside show­ing dismay over imposition of high capacity charges on con­sumers stating that high cost will make Pakistani products completely out of competition in the international market.

The Businessmen Panel (BMP) Chairman and FPCCI former president Mian Anjum Nisar held an emergent meet­ing of stakeholders on higher electricity tariffs, stating that NEPRA’s latest forecast for power purchase prices for the current fiscal year reveals a substantial financial burden, with consumers to bear 300 percent of costs for fixed ca­pacity payments. He was of the view that substantial fuel costs, particularly petroleum imports, potentially pose ex­treme volatility and strain on foreign exchange reserves.

Businessmen leader said the unprecedented increase in fixed charges was tantamount to destruction of industries and burying people alive. The traders warned of the govern­ment for launching an agita­tion campaign. They also made it clear that if in case, the de­cision couldn’t be withdrawn immediately, aggressive and harsh steps would be taken against unfair and unjust hike in fixed charges, and govern­ment and relevant authorities will be responsible for any un­fortunate incident, he added.

Mian Anjum Nisar said the government should prioritise resolving the energy crisis by providing sufficient and af­fordable electricity and gas to industries. The import bill should be reduced by imposing bans on luxury products. He highlighted controlling infla­tion to ensure affordable living costs for the masses and con­taining the cost of production for businesses at a local level.

He stressed the need for a re­visit of the economic policies, as the economic indicators throughout the 2024 remained very depressed amidst high in­flation, low exports, depleting foreign reserves and continued uncertain position of the local currency. He said the govern­ment and NEPRA had made a whopping increase in fixed charges up to 355 percent for industrial consumers, which was completely unjust, unfair and pushed industry to further destruction and was tanta­mount to putting the last nail in the coffin of this important sector. Attempts are initiated to add the ordeals of the busi­ness community, which is high­ly condemnable, he said. He vowed the business commu­nity will strongly resist anti-industry and business policies and be forced to widely agitate.

Owing to flawed policies of the government, he added, the industrial growth has slowed down and a number of units were shut down in the prov­ince. He warned industries will completely close and trig­ger further unemployment so it is essential to revisit over­all policies and let industries and economy flourish. The BMP chief further stated that residential consumers are un­able to pay their electricity bills. On an average, residen­tial and commercial consum­ers pay 15-20 percent extra in the form of uniform quarterly adjustment, fuel price adjust­ments and additional sur­charges. Residential consum­ers pay an extra 20-25 percent in the form of electricity duty, sales tax, and income tax. Resi­dential consumers are sub­jected to pay Rs35.57 per kWh for off-peak load and Rs41.89 per kWh for peak load. These charges exclude taxes, fuel cost adjustments, uniform quarterly adjustments, and ad­ditional surcharges.

Commercial consumers are also subject to further tax and extra tax in addition to electricity duty, sales tax and income tax. In current bills, commercial consumers are paying 37-40 percent of the total electricity charges in taxes and duties. He explained that a commercial consumer with electricity consumption of 5,000 kWh is subject to pay a hefty Rs381,785 in electric­ity bill. It is astonishing to note that around Rs135,994 will go into the government pockets in the form of taxes and duties not including ad­ditional surcharge and fuel cost adjustment. He asked the government to negotiate with power plants to increase the debt payment period to re­duce the capacity component in the power tariff. We urge the government to halt the imposition of sales tax for 8 months in order to reduce the cost of doing business, he said, adding that businesses could not survive with provision of unaffordable electricity.

He said it is totally incom­prehensible that consumers are already paying charges on units and there is no justifica­tion for imposing fixed charges on consumers, he added. The immediate solution to reduce the power tariff is to reduce the operational costs of all power distribution companies, i.e. withdraw the provision of free electricity to WAPDA em­ployees, reduce transmission and distribution (T&D) losses, and eliminate electricity theft, he maintained.

He said the main issue is ca­pacity charge and theft. Capac­ity charges can be overcome by increasing consumption, which can be achieved by re­ducing overall industrial unit price, he told. Net effect would be lower inflation, a stable round the year base-load, higher exports, and lower im­ports, he envisaged. It will be a win-win situation for all. He emphasised that industrial unit price should be lowered to a point where it sets off the capacity charges. Let us not forget that there is a 20,000 megawatts difference in sum­mer and winter months. He urged the government to re­duce the rate up to 300 units to protected consumers so they do not resort towards theft.