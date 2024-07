ATTOCK - A teenage boy committed suicide in the limits of Jand police sta­tion. An ambulance of Res­cue 1122 in the presence of police shifted his dead body to THQ Hospital Jand. As per details, a few eye witnesses came to Rescue 1122 Tehsil Jand office and told the personnel on duty that 19-year-old Mubasher Iqbal son of Abrar Ahmed shot himself with a pistol and died. Cause of the sui­cide could not be known till the filing of this report.