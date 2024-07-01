China’s BYD is leading a pack of electric vehicle (EV) manufactur­ers that are taking the world by storm. Not only have they over­taken their Western counterparts in almost every metric—price, quality, range, and reliability—their sales numbers are rising exponen­tially in every region.

This success stems from true innovation in battery technology in China, which has made these cars extremely affordable. China is undergoing an electric revolution at home, aiming to incentivize EVs for its entire popu­lation. The world’s reaction to this runaway success has been protection­ist; duties on EVs and their components from China are being imposed by countries with a domestic EV industry, including Turkey and South Africa.

Pakistan, whose own car industry is practically non-existent—let alone its EV industry—has much to benefit from Chinese car makers. As BYD announces its entry into the country in partnership with Mega Conglomerate Pvt Ltd, the parent company of Hub Power and Haleeb Foods, the government must look towards facilitating this transition.

More crucially, Pakistan must ensure that EV companies do not repli­cate the problems of Pakistan’s broken auto industry. Instead of becom­ing importers and assemblers that rely on imported parts, Pakistan must encourage true localized manufacturing. Given the environmental cost of combustion engine cars, Pakistan must promote EV adoption through tax breaks and other incentives. This must be accompanied by the develop­ment of an electric charging infrastructure, at least in the urban centers of Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad initially. BYD is not the only entrant, just the most prominent. Pakistan must facilitate other companies from across the world and turn Pakistan into a competitive market for EVs, which will have a knock-on effect on Pakistan’s predatory auto industry.

Beyond economics, the environmental and financial benefits of this are evident. Pakistan’s expensive oil imports fuel its ever-grow­ing fleet of combustion engines, while smog has become a verifiable fifth season in large parts of Punjab. EVs are the future, and Pakistan should not miss this opportunity.