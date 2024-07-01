Canada into Copa America QFs after 0-0 draw with 10-man Chile

ORLANDO - Canada played out a goalless Copa America draw with 10-man Chile to claim second place in Group A and progress to the quarterfinals in its debut campaign. At the same time, the Chileans finished third to exit in the group stage for the first time since 2004. The draw moved Canada to four points in Group A, five behind leader Argen­tina, which had already qualified for the quarter­finals. Two-time champi­ons Chile ended with two points, and Peru finished bottom with one. Chile, which needed to win and have other results go its way, had its uphill task made even harder after Gabriel Suazo was shown a second yellow card in the 27th minute for bring­ing down Richie Laryea.

In a game where chances were few and far between, Chile goal­keeper Gabriel Arias did well to keep out shots from Canada’s Stephen Eustaquio and Tajon Bu­chanan. Canada stopper Maxime Crepeau made a smart save to deny an awkward deflected ef­fort from Alexis Sanchez. Canada thought it had taken the lead in the sec­ond minute of stoppage time through substitute Tani Oluwaseyi, but the goal was ruled out for off­side. Meanwhile, Lautaro Martinez struck twice in the second half to help Argentina’s second string beat Peru 2-0 at the Copa America on Saturday and finish top of Group A, knocking Peru out of the tournament. Argentina had already qualified for the quarter-finals before the match in Miami with win over Canada and Chile, the other teams in the group. That security allowed the defending champion to rest key players, including cap­tain Lionel Messi, but de­spite making nine chang­es to its starting line-up, Argentina was largely untroubled by their op­ponents.