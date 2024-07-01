Cherry on the top: Gilgit-Baltistan’s fruit industry shines

GILGIT - Gilgit-Baltistan, a region of breathtaking beauty and cherry orchards, has emerged as the producer of the high-quality fruit that has now paved way to international markets.

The cherries of Gilgit-Baltistan are renowned for their sweet and tangy taste, juicy texture, and high nutritional value. The famous cherry-producing areas of Hunza, Nagar, Yasin, Phundar, and Nomal are known for their ideal climate and fertile land. These regions produce high-quality cherries and have put Gilgit-Baltistan on the map as a premier fruit-producing region.

In a significant development, Gilgit-Baltistan has sent its first shipment of fresh cherries to China, marking an important moment in its agricultural exports. The milestone, achieved this summer, is in implementation of the Plant Health agreement made between the two countries in 2022. China’s cherry market is worth $3 billion and needs 350,000 tons of cherries each year, providing a great opportunity for Pakistani growers.

An owner of the largest cherry farm in Gilgit Rahimabad, which is approved by the Chinese Customs, emphasizes the benefits of the partnership between Pakistan and China in agricultural exports.

“The approval of Gilgit-Baltistan cherry orchards by Chinese customs is a testament to the region’s high standards,” said

Arman Shah, CEO of Hashwani Group, and owner of the largest cherry farm in Gilgit Rahim Abad approved by Chinese Customs. His cold storage facility allows exports even after the season ends, ensuring a steady supply.

The cherries from Gilgit-Baltistan, he said, are already sold in the Middle East and that this year’s export prices ranged between Rs700-1,000 per kg.

Over 100 cherry orchards and a cold storage and packing centre in Gilgit’s Rahimabad have been registered with China’s General Administration of Customs, meeting high-quality and safety standards. This certification means growers from Gilgit-Baltistan can get better prices for their cherries. Currently, Gilgit-Baltistan produces about 5,000 tons of cherries each season, but with access to the Chinese market, production is expected to increase.

Experts and cherry growers are optimistic about the future of cherry exports. Dr Fatima, a horticulture expert from Gilgit-Baltistan, highlights the importance of this development, stating that it would boost the economy and promote the region’s rich agricultural heritage.

Muhammad Hassain, a local cherry farmer from Gilgit, shares his excitement about the new market opportunities, confident that their cherries would be a hit in China and beyond.

However, he stresses educating local farmers through modern techniques of cherry production in a bid to increase the fruit export.

“Pakistan can boost its cherry exports and earn valuable foreign exchange if bilateral agreements are signed with other countries, similar to the one inked between China and Pakistan on cherry production and trade,” he said.

Raja Mir Wazir Mir, a visionary farmer, made a bold move in 2020 by replacing potato crops with over 500 cherry plants. His gamble paid off, as he now earns a staggering Rs0.5 million annually, a significant increase from his previous income.

Inspired by his success, numerous farmers in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) have adopted this innovative approach, reaping handsome rewards and transforming their livelihoods. By embracing cherry cultivation, these farmers have not only boosted their earnings but also contributed to the region’s economic growth and development.”

Amidst the success of cherry cultivation in Gilgit-Baltistan, a concern has emerged among local residents. The price of cherries in local markets has surged, with a kilogram now costing Rs600, up from Rs300 just a year ago.

For Hamid, a local vendor, this significant price hike has made it challenging to source high-quality cherries for the local market. “It’s difficult for me to afford the best quality cherries at this inflated price,” he pointed out, highlighting the struggle to balance business needs with the pressures of inflation.

The recently-held third National Cherry Festival at Rakaposhi View Point in Nagar also celebrated the region’s cherry production and exports. The festival featured stalls selling various cherry varieties and local products, attracting hundreds of tourists and locals. This event generated significant economic benefits for farmers and local businesses.

During the two-day festival, Deputy Commissioner Nagar Ataur Rehman highlighted that Nagar produced approximately 2,000 tons of cherries this year, with most being sold in other parts of the country at a marginal rate.

As the cherry blossoms bloom, signalling a season of sweetness, Gilgit-Baltistan is on the brink of an agricultural transformation.

Entering the Chinese market promises economic benefits for local farmers and strengthens international trade relationships. With its unique taste, high nutritional value, and potential for exports, Gilgit-Baltistan’s cherry industry is poised to revolutionize the region’s economy and share its treasured cherries with the world.