China, Pakistan form digital education alliance to foster skills development

ISLAMABAD - China, Pakistan have formed a digital education alliance to foster skills development.

This milestone in the educational sector between the two countries was achieved this week, Gwadar Pro reported.

The alliance, jointly initiated by ITMC Technology Co, Ltd. and UNI International, along with over 160 Chinese and Pakistani technical and vocational education and training (TVET) partners.

This aims to strengthen Pakistan’s TVET system and transform it into a leading digital education hub.

The formation of the alliance was announced during the International Digital Skills Exchange Seminar of the 2nd Belt and Road International Skills Competition held in Chongqing from June 24 to 26.

Over 200 experts from both countries, representing more than 140 colleges and universities, witnessed the historic event both online and offline.

Leading the alliance from Pakistan is Rao Rashid Ali, Director General of Punjab TEVTA.

Ali highlighted the importance of this collaboration in bridging the digital skills gap in Pakistan and underlined its potential to transform the education landscape in the country.

From China, Prof Xue Maoyun, former president of Jiangsu Commerce Vocational and Technical College, assumed the role of chairman of the alliance.

He stressed the shared vision of advancing digital education and fostering mutually beneficial partnerships.

Muhammad Omar, Counsellor and Head of Chancery at the Pakistani Embassy in China and Afifa Shajia Awais, Counsellor of Education also attended the seminar.

Praising China’s achievements in talent transformation, especially in the development of highly skilled talent, Omar expressed the hope that Pakistan could leverage China’s experience in digital transformation to enhance its own educational institutions.