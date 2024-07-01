China’s electronic information manufacturing industry reports Jan-May expansion

BEIJING - China’s electronic information manu­facturing sector recorded solid growth in output, com­bined revenues and profits in the first five months of 2024, according to data from the Ministry of Industry and In­formation Technology. The data shows that the value-added industrial output of major companies in the sec­tor rose 13.8 percent year on year during the period. The combined operating revenues of the sector’s major firms rose 8.5 percent year on year to 5.95 trillion yuan (about 834.88 billion US dollars), and the combined profits of these companies increased 56.8 percent to 194.6 billion yuan. Fixed-asset investment in the sector increased 14.8 percent year on year in the same pe­riod, according to the data. Major companies in the sector are those with a main annual business revenue of at least 20 million yuan. Meanwhile, the Federal Express Corpora­tion (FedEx), a global express giant, has recently launched two new flights to the United States from the two coastal cities of Qingdao and Xia­men, China. The company also plans to establish internation­al gateway facilities at Qin­gdao of Shandong Province and Xiamen of Fujian prov­ince to enhance operational and clearance efficiency, re­sponding to the increasing business and trade demands of local customers, according to the press release issued by FedEx China. Each flight will initially operate once a week. The flight departing from Qin­gdao connects major US hubs via Osaka, Japan, shortening the transit time of outbound parcels and freight shipments from Shandong Province to North America by one day.