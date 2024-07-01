China’s manufacturing PMI remains flat in June

BEIJING - The purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for China’s manufactur­ing sector came in at 49.5 in June 2024, unchanged from May, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Sunday. From the perspective of output, China’s economy is maintaining ex­pansion, but the continuous recovery momentum still needs to be consolidated, NBS senior statistician Zhao Qinghe said. The sub-index for production stood at 50.6, while that for business ex­pectations came in at 54.4, according to the NBS. New economic drivers maintained brisk expansion. In June, the reading for high-tech manu­facturing remained in the ex­pansion range for an eighth consecutive month, rising to 52.3 from 50.7 in May. The reading for equipment manu­facturing stood at 51, remain­ing in expansion territory for a fourth successive month. “This shows that the trans­formation and upgrading of China’s manufacturing indus­try has continued to advance, and that new quality produc­tive forces have continued to develop,” Zhao said. However, market demand remained in­sufficient, he said, citing the new orders sub-index, which came in at 49.5 in June, a slight decline from the level re­corded in May. Sunday’s data also revealed that the PMI for the non-manufacturing sec­tor was at 50.5 in June, down from 51.1 in May, but above the 50-mark which separates expansion from contraction.