Monday, July 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

City experiences hot, humid weather

Staff Reporter
July 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE    -   The city experienced hot and humid weather on Sunday while MET office predicted similar weather with chances of scattered rain during the next 24 hours. Weather experts said weak moist currents from Arabian sea was penetrating upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen from Monday (evening/night) while a westerly wave was also likely to approach upper parts of the country on Monday (evening/night). They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain windstorm/thundershower was expected at isolated places in northeast Punjab, Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rainfall was recorded at several cities across the city. Sunday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi and Nokkundi where mercury reached 47°C while in Lahore it was 37.0°C and minimum was 25.8°C.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1719811835.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024