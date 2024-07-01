Monday, July 01, 2024
CM Gandapur announces participation in PTI's Islamabad rally

Web Desk
10:13 PM | July 01, 2024
National

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur announced full participation in the PTI's Islamabad rally.

In his audio message, the KP CM said that they got permission for a rally in the federal capital and that they have to ensure full participation in it.

CM Gandapur said that all the workers should mobilise others to participate in the rally. He stressed the need for planning and hard work to make the rally a success story. He also hinted at himself convening a meeting in this regard.

