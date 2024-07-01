Coal mining affects climate change: NGO expert

HYDERABAD - A Climate change poses significant challenges to Pakistan, aggravating environmental issues and impacting various sectors, including agriculture, water resources and public health.
Sanam Kaboro Chairperson SAAR organisation has said that one of the critical factors contributing to these changes are several coal mining which might led to significant land degradation, including soil erosion and loss of arable land.
The combustion of coal releases a substantial amount of pollutants, including carbon dioxide (CO2), sulfur dioxide (SO2), and particulate matter, leading to air quality deterioration and contributing to global warming. The country is already facing the warmest days in 60 years with several lives lost due to the heat wave.
She said that coal mining also requires large amounts of water for operations, leading to the over-extraction of groundwater.
This has resulted in a significant drop in the water table, affecting the availability of potable water for local communities.