Coal mining affects climate change: NGO expert

HYDERABAD - A Climate change poses signifi­cant challenges to Pakistan, ag­gravating environmental issues and impacting various sectors, including agriculture, water re­sources and public health.

Sanam Kaboro Chairperson SAAR organisation has said that one of the critical factors con­tributing to these changes are several coal mining which might led to significant land degrada­tion, including soil erosion and loss of arable land.

The combustion of coal re­leases a substantial amount of pollutants, including carbon dioxide (CO2), sulfur dioxide (SO2), and particulate matter, leading to air quality deteriora­tion and contributing to global warming. The country is al­ready facing the warmest days in 60 years with several lives lost due to the heat wave.

She said that coal mining also requires large amounts of wa­ter for operations, leading to the over-extraction of groundwater.

This has resulted in a signifi­cant drop in the water table, af­fecting the availability of potable water for local communities.