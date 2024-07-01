Monday, July 01, 2024
Coal mining affects climate change: NGO expert

July 01, 2024
HYDERABAD   -   A Climate change poses signifi­cant challenges to Pakistan, ag­gravating environmental issues and impacting various sectors, including agriculture, water re­sources and public health. 

Sanam Kaboro Chairperson SAAR organisation has said that one of the critical factors con­tributing to these changes are several coal mining which might led to significant land degrada­tion, including soil erosion and loss of arable land. 

The combustion of coal re­leases a substantial amount of pollutants, including carbon dioxide (CO2), sulfur dioxide (SO2), and particulate matter, leading to air quality deteriora­tion and contributing to global warming. The country is al­ready facing the warmest days in 60 years with several lives lost due to the heat wave. 

She said that coal mining also requires large amounts of wa­ter for operations, leading to the over-extraction of groundwater. 

This has resulted in a signifi­cant drop in the water table, af­fecting the availability of potable water for local communities.

