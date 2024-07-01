Monday, July 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Cop injured in firing attack

APP
July 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   A policeman was injured in a firing attack by some unidentified gunmen in the jurisdiction of the Pandu Police Station, Superintendent of Police (SP) Faqirabad Osama Amin Cheema told media persons here on Sunday. He said the policeman was taking a detained suspect involved in the murder case to appear in court and all of a sudden some unknown gunmen started firing on the detained suspect involved in the murder case as a result of which one policeman was injured while the detained suspect in police custody remained safe.

SP Faqirabad said the injured co was shifted to hospital. Police started search operation to arrest the accused involved in the firing.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1719811835.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024