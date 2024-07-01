Cop injured in firing attack

PESHAWAR - A policeman was injured in a firing attack by some unidentified gunmen in the jurisdiction of the Pandu Police Station, Superintendent of Police (SP) Faqirabad Osama Amin Cheema told media persons here on Sunday. He said the policeman was taking a detained suspect involved in the murder case to appear in court and all of a sudden some unknown gunmen started firing on the detained suspect involved in the murder case as a result of which one policeman was injured while the detained suspect in police custody remained safe.

SP Faqirabad said the injured co was shifted to hospital. Police started search operation to arrest the accused involved in the firing.