The CPEC is much more than just Pakistan’s economic lifeline that it is generally purported to be. It needs to be further seen in its manifold geopolitical, geostrategic and geoeconomic dimensions to fully grasp its importance within the region and its impact beyond it. It is the flagship project of the BRI and therefore must contribute handsomely towards its success. Failure or partial success is not an option. The concerns of the Chinese are thus well-founded and timely.
Any major regional-global power occupying the Mekran Coast-Gwadar Complex, the southern end of the CPEC, will derive enormous geopolitical, geostrategic, and geoeconomic dividends from this enormously advantageous position. The Mekran Coast-Gwadar Complex holds within itself the potential to provide numerous land, air, naval, submarine, and missile bases, communication, radar, intelligence gathering stations, and other associated military installations in a very sensitive area of the region. It will have a domineering (controlling during hostilities) oversight of all SLOCs carrying oil, gas, and other goods, to and from the Persian Gulf/Hormuz Straits. Moreover, any air and naval forces foraying forth from the Mekran Coast can dominate all East-West SLOCs/global trade transiting the Indian Ocean, too. This brings forth the inevitability of the CPEC and the Mekran Coast-Gwadar Complex in all future strategic considerations of the region. It is bound to acquire the utmost tactical, operational, and strategic importance in any violent conflict in the GMER. Furthermore, it stands to link the South-Central Asian Region and western China to the Indian Ocean, GMER, Europe, and beyond through the shortest possible trade corridors. The economic potential is astronomical, too.
This brings the unrelenting terrorist onslaughts on the CPEC into their correct perspective. It also clarifies who sponsors these marauding terrorist groups and why. It shows clearly where Afghanistan and Iran stand on the subject. It also accentuates China’s apprehensions about the security of the BRI-CPEC and its people and projects within. Finally, it underlines Pakistan’s inexorable obligation to secure and safeguard this vital corridor, foremost in its own vital national interest.
However, Pakistan’s political elite seems oblivious to the deep strategic manoeuvre that this unrelenting terrorist onslaught on the CPEC in reality is. They appear unable to comprehend its complex implications for the region and beyond, for Pakistan, its economic revival, and for China. Crucially, their approach to dealing with the terrorists is diametrically opposed too. One favours negotiations with them while the other prefers kinetic operations against them. Where will the twain meet? They remain incommunicado and consumed by their obsessive compulsions to politically annihilate each other. They do not seem to fathom the ominous consequences of their less than mature political behaviour during Pakistan’s current predicaments. They must realize that Pakistan and its vital national interests take precedence over everything and everyone else. Period.
Unfortunately, there is no credible, universally respected political leader or other personality in the country who could take charge of the situation, mediate, and collect them all around a table for meaningful, result-oriented discussions/negotiations. Furthermore, there is nary a credible institution or organization in the country which would be willing to or could be entrusted with the onerous task of initiating and formalising a rapprochement between these bitterly divided political antagonists. Resultantly, Pakistan, its people, its economy, security, and well-being continue to suffer endlessly. The persisting status quo is excruciating, suffocating, asphyxiating and clearly unsustainable. It must give way to sensible politics that serves the nation and people’s interests before everything else. A change is long overdue. It must come naturally rather than be forced. The political leaders will have to think beyond themselves, their idiosyncrasies, and petty political interests to create opportunities for Pakistan to emerge from this economic imbroglio, speedily.
Pakistani politicians need to understand the urgency of Pakistan’s problems now. They are existential in nature. The CPEC is the game changer that it needs most of all. It has precious little else to bank on, at the moment, anyway. It must be secured from all forms of threats; major power manoeuvrings and coercion, terrorist attacks, incompetent governance, skewed priorities, political instability, economic mismanagement, poor policy formulation, and hesitant decision-making. Pakistan needs to stabilize itself and start functioning like a normal state, post haste. A massive paradigm shift in the national effort to cohesively, single-mindedly pursue vital interests - the CPEC - is thus warranted.
It will eventually devolve upon the politicians to dig themselves and Pakistan out of the hole they are all collectively in. A convergence of all political parties on the need to put Pakistan First, always and every time, is inevitable. They did so for Mr Liu Jian Chao. Now they must do it for Pakistan in a far more wholesome, voluntary, and decisive manner. They must now seize the initiative to find an amicable solution to this imbroglio. It is incumbent upon the current government in power to deal with the situation and find practical ways and means to end this senseless political impasse. It must create and open viable, credible, and innovative channels of communication with its political opponents. It would require a lot of wheeling and dealing, much give and take, to arrive at a possible way out of this conundrum. Political compromises all around will perhaps define the solution. This will require a great deal of patience, prudence, tact, large-heartedness, sagacity, courage and visionary foresight on the part of all leaders/parties. With the requisite will and determination all around, it is eminently doable. A well-thought-out plan of action from the Government thus could set the ball rolling. All politicians owe at least this much to the nation. The CPEC must attain its stated objectives; Chinese apprehensions thereof must be totally allayed!
Imran Malik
The writer is a retired brigadier of the Pakistan Army. He can be reached at im.k846@gmail.com and tweets@K846Im.