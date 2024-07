HYDERABAD - Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad Zainul-Abedin Memon has asked the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to demolish all crumbly structures in the city as the monsoon rains are on the horizon. In a letter written to Regional Director of SBCA Hyderabad Region the DC apprised the official that the first spell of the monsoon rains was going to start from today. “It has been intimated that the monsoon rains this year are going to be above normal level,” he underlined.