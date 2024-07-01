DC chairs meeting regarding implementation of SOPs by OGRA

HYDERABAD - Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Bena­zirabad Shehryar Gul Memon presided over a meeting re­garding implementation of SOP’s by OGRA to vendors selling LPG gas at Darbar Hall of DC office today. But Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Gul Memon said that after the inci­dent in Hyderabad, action has been taken against illegal LPG gas shops and agencies in the district under the instructions given by the Sindh govern­ment. The shops and agencies have been sealed. He further said that no discount will be given to illegal LPG gas ven­dors. Follow the SOPs made. Action will be taken against the non-compliant shopkeep­ers. Deputy Commissioner instructed the Assistant Com­missioners of all the tehsils to visit the LPG gas shops oper­ating in their areas. Actions should be taken against the violators of the PAZ and heavy fines should be imposed on them and the shops should be sealed while the ongoing operations against the illegal LPG gas shops and agencies operating without license should be intensified and ac­tions should be taken. The report with pictures should be shared with the DC office. DC further said that LPG shops in residential areas, especially on public roads, are not less than a danger. But the SOPs should be implemented by transfer­ring these shops to another place. In the meeting, the LPG gas shopkeepers assured the Deputy Commissioner of the full implementation of the SOPs. Mayor Municipal Cor­poration Qazi Muhammad Rashid Bhatti, Additional Deputy Commissioner Nawab Samir Laghari, DSP Police Ab­dul Hameed Jalbani, Informa­tion Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali, besides Assistant Com­missioners of all tehsils and LPG gas vendors participated in the meeting.