Democrats toe the line, close ranks around Biden

WASHINGTON - Democratic leaders rallied Sun­day behind US President Joe Biden following his poor debate performance last week, as the White House denied a report he was meeting with family to assess his candidacy. No major party figures have broken ranks to call for Biden to step down, with prominent Democrats in­cluding past presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton voic­ing full-throated support amid a torrent of doubts from every­day Americans -- and even a call from the New York Times editorial board to move aside. The wave of party backing fol­lows the 81-year-old’s stum­bling performance Thursday in the debate against Republi­can candidate Donald Trump, in which Biden often hesitated, tripped over words and lost his train of thought, highlighting concerns about his age. “It’s not about performance in terms of a debate, it’s about perfor­mance in a presidency,” Repre­sentative Nancy Pelosi, the for­mer House speaker, told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sun­day. On “one side of the screen, you have integrity, the other side you have dishonesty,” she said, echoing a number of par­ty figures attempting to shift the focus from what they say was Biden’s unfortunate per­formance to the barrage of lies that came from Donald Trump during the debate. According to a CBS News poll conduct­ed in the two days following the debate, nearly three-quar­ters of registered voters now believe Biden should not be running for president, includ­ing 46 percent of Democrats. Biden and his family traveled to the Camp David presidential retreat late Saturday, where NBC News reported he was ex­pected to assess the future of his reelection campaign fol­lowing his performance. White House senior deputy press sec­retary Andrew Bates, howev­er, posted on X that the trip had been planned since before the debate, questioning the pub­lication and claiming it had failed to ask for comment on the matter.