Edu Ministry’s academic coaching classes to commence in Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Ministry of Educa­tion and Professional Train­ing said on Sunday that it has launched academic coaching classes in public schools and colleges in Is­lamabad. The Ministry of Federal Education and Pro­fessional Training, in col­laboration with the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), is launching aca­demic coaching classes in public schools and colleges of Islamabad. In a first-of-its-kind initiative, this ini­tiative aims to provide ad­ditional support to students and help them excel in their academic pursuits. In coaching classes, over 4000 students have registered for their classes, which will commence on Monday. The Ministry has selected and appointed the best teach­ers for these academic and coaching classes. “Despite initial challenges, we have identified and placed the best talent and our team has worked tirelessly to manage logistics, including timeta­bles and SOPs,” the ministry added. Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training said they are confi­dent that this initiative will add another feather to the Ministry’s and FDE’s cap and contribute to the over­all improvement of the edu­cation sector in Islamabad.