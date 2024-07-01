Efforts being made to ensure completion of Ring Road by December: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI - Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak has said that efforts were being made to ensure the completion of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project by December, the deadline fixed by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz.

According to the Commissioner, a total of 315 schemes of Rawalpindi district are included in the Annual De­velopment Program (ADP). 89 schemes are new while 227 are ongoing, Engi­neer Aamir Khattak said adding, vari­ous mega projects are currently under­way in Rawalpindi. He said the most important mega projects to reshape Rawalpindi include the construction of the Rawalpindi Ring Road and the Da­docha Dam to meet water shortages. Rawalpindi Ring Road had been divided into three phases, he said.

Phase one includes the construction of 38.3 km from Banth to Thalian. Phase two would link this road to the motor­way and phase three would include the Eastern Loop, he added.

The Commissioner informed that the target for completion of Phase-I of Rawalpindi Ring project, which started in September 2023, is December 2024.

After its completion, it would not only solve traffic problems but also emerge as an industrial hub, he added. The construction of Dadocha Dam had also been started to provide Rawalpindi with 35 million gallons of clean drink­ing water per day. The land acquisition work of the dam was completed and revised PC-I had also been forwarded, Engineer Aamir Khattak informed.

Lai Expressway, Kutchery Chowk, Safe City Project, Water Supply Schemes, Holy Family and Benazir Bhutto Hospital re­vamping projects are in progress, he said adding, a mobile health service project, ‘Vehicle on Wheels’ had been launched. 150-bed Rehab Center at Wah General Hospital, Up-gradation of Pirwadhai Bus Stand, Slaughter House, Construction of Freelance IT and Gymkhana in all dis­tricts are prominent projects of Rawal­pindi, Engineer Aamir Khattak said.

He further said that efforts are un­derway to provide better educational facilities by giving top priority to the Education Department, adding that apart from the flagship schemes of the Education Department, Divisional Public Schools had also been started in all the districts. He informed that the Government Islamia Higher Secondary School No.1 Murree Road had orga­nized special classes for transgenders for the first time. So far, 63 students had been enrolled, he added.

Engineer Aamir Khattak said that 57 small dams were completed and made functional in Rawalpindi division.