Emma Roberts shares major life lesson

LOS ANGELES - Emma Roberts has recently shared a major life les­son she learned from her aunt and Hollywood beau­ty Julia Roberts. Speaking with Stellar Magazine, the American Horror Story star said, “When we’re together, we’re a pretty normal fam­ily.” “She’s taught me any­thing, it’s nothing to do with the business but more how to have a family unit and a normal life within this busi­ness,” stated the 33-year-old. Emma revealed that Julia gave importance to her children and family above her Hollywood career.