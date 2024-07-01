Monday, July 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Emma Roberts shares major life lesson

Agencies
July 01, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

LOS ANGELES    -   Emma Roberts has recently shared a major life les­son she learned from her aunt and Hollywood beau­ty Julia Roberts. Speaking with Stellar Magazine, the American Horror Story star said, “When we’re together, we’re a pretty normal fam­ily.” “She’s taught me any­thing, it’s nothing to do with the business but more how to have a family unit and a normal life within this busi­ness,” stated the 33-year-old. Emma revealed that Julia gave importance to her children and family above her Hollywood career.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1719732452.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024