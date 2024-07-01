Export display centre for businesswomen planned in Faisalabad

The Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) in collaboration with the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry will set up an export display centre here for women entrepreneurs.

Products of women entrepreneurs in Faisalabad and adjoining districts will be given market access through this centre.

Faisalabad is known as Pakistan’s textile capital and a large number of women are directly and indirectly attached with this sector, producing multiple handmade products like embroidered suits, shawls and other products. Similarly, women are also attached with the handicraft business, earning a handsome amount.

FWCCI President Rubina Amjad said the centre would serve women entrepreneurs, particularly those attached with the handmade article sector, as demand for such articles is surging in the international market. She said both traditional and non-traditional international markets wanted access to Pakistan’s handmade products.

She said without ensuring digital transformation of businesses run by women, Pakistan cannot move forward and tackle surging business challenges.

“We have to ensure modern facilities for Pakistan’s women entrepreneurs. The businesswomen have tremendous potential to increase the export volume of the country.”

Rubina said the women's chamber was striving to equip women entrepreneurs with modern facilities and knowledge. “We have to get rid of the traditional business practices,” she said, adding that to achieve sustainable growth, the entrepreneurs have to cater to the market demands.

The FWCCI president said the export display centre has been given the title of ‘Access to Market’, which would surely invite the attention of the government and the private sector.

Rubina said sensing women entrepreneurs' needs, the first ever Business Incubation Centre was established at the FWCCI, which has now been upgraded to Women Resource Centre in collaboration with the Industries Department of the Punjab government.

“We regularly organise training programmes for women entrepreneurs to support their business growth,” she said.

She said efforts were being made to establish a women entrepreneur block and a women skill development centre at M-3 Allama Iqbal Industrial Estate in Faisalabad.

Kalsoom Hamid, an expert in handmade embroidery, told WealthPK that it was very difficult for women entrepreneurs to market their products efficiently as no proper platform was available in the country. She expressed her hope that the export display centre would help women exhibit their products and get business orders.

She said the handmade sector of Pakistan carried immense potential to earn much-need foreign exchange and it is the need of the hour that women must be made part of the business activities to boost the struggling economy.

“When a woman can handle the entire family, then she can also excel in a business venture. Women are not only doing businesses successfully but also generating jobs for others.”

Kalsoom said like businessmen, businesswomen also needed government support to run their businesses smoothly. She said the government should extend interest-free loans to businesswomen. “Our products have exceptional potential to cater to the needs of international buyers. We only need government support to market our products.”

Similarly, she said the government must ensure businesswomen participation in international trade fairs and delegation exchange programmes.