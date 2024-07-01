Fawad lashes out at current PTI leadership

LAHORE - Amid reports of internal rifts within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry Sunday said there is “no chance” of the incarcerated party founder Imran Khan’s release in the presence of the current PTI leadership. “[Due to] lack of political strategy of current PTI leadership, all of us are suffering,” said the former senior vice-president of the party, who parted with Khan following May 9 violent protests that saw attacks on public and military installations.
He also responded to the PTI leader’s criticism that those who parted ways with Khan in the aftermath of the May 9 mayhem have now started speaking in his favour as the “tough time” for the embattled party has now come to an end.
“Tough time has not ended for the jailed former premier and other PTI leaders. Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry and others are still behind bars and going through a difficult time,” he said.
The former federal minister said: “Some people start their journey from Peshawar and return after staging a rally in Lahore.”
Continuing with his criticism of the PTI leadership, the former federal minister said Barrister Gohar Ali Khan-led party’s leaders only doing commentary on verdicts of different cases against jailed party leaders. He was of the view that “eligible” politicians like Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pervaiz Elahi, and Asad Qaiser should lead the party. Fawad, who is also a lawyer, urged the top PTI leaders to stop “foolish talks” expecting the early release of the PTI founder as a result of the court battles. Later in the day, Fawad while speaking to a TV talks show admitted that he was “desperate” to rejoin the PTI. He went on to say that he was standing with Khan regardless of whether he was a part of the PTI or not.