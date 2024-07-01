Fawad lashes out at current PTI leadership

LAHORE - Amid reports of internal rifts within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry Sunday said there is “no chance” of the incarcerated party founder Imran Khan’s release in the presence of the current PTI leader­ship. “[Due to] lack of political strat­egy of current PTI leadership, all of us are suffering,” said the former se­nior vice-president of the party, who parted with Khan following May 9 violent protests that saw attacks on public and military installations.

He also responded to the PTI lead­er’s criticism that those who parted ways with Khan in the aftermath of the May 9 mayhem have now start­ed speaking in his favour as the “tough time” for the embattled par­ty has now come to an end.

“Tough time has not ended for the jailed former premier and oth­er PTI leaders. Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry and others are still be­hind bars and going through a dif­ficult time,” he said.

The former federal minister said: “Some people start their journey from Peshawar and return after staging a rally in Lahore.”

Continuing with his criticism of the PTI leadership, the former feder­al minister said Barrister Gohar Ali Khan-led party’s leaders only doing commentary on verdicts of different cases against jailed party leaders. He was of the view that “eligible” poli­ticians like Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pervaiz Elahi, and Asad Qaiser should lead the party. Fawad, who is also a lawyer, urged the top PTI lead­ers to stop “foolish talks” expecting the early release of the PTI founder as a result of the court battles. Lat­er in the day, Fawad while speaking to a TV talks show admitted that he was “desperate” to rejoin the PTI. He went on to say that he was standing with Khan regardless of whether he was a part of the PTI or not.