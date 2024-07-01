Fazl demands fresh elections in country

JUI-F chief says establishment, secret agencies should stay away from new elections. Terms US resolution calling for probe into Feb 8 election irregularities as interference.

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman Sunday demanded fresh general elections in the country without any interference from the establishment. While addressing a press conference after the meeting of the party’s Central Majlis Shura, Fazl once agai n rejected the February 8 election results stating that his movement against the establishment’s interference in elections will continue.

The JUI-F leader slammed his former ally PML-N, saying that JUI-F could not accept the February 8 polls results at any cost. The JUI-F is among those opposing the results of the polls. Fazl once again called for unbiased nationwide elections, but termed the United States resolution calling for a probe into alleged irregularities in Pakistan’s elections as interference. JUI-F believes the US should stay away from Pakistan’s affairs, he added.

The JUI-F chief also said that his party has decided against becoming part of any alliance for now. He also denied reports that the JUI-F and PTI were on a verge of joining hands against the coalition government led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Fazl on Sunday announced that his party’s top decision-making body has decided to continue the “struggle” exclusively from its own platform instead of waiting to become a part of any alliance.

“Our stance and reservations against PTI are very serious,” he said adding that the decision-making body had reviewed JUI-F’s meetings with other political parties and declared it nothing more than a “political process”. He said that the committee observed that the incumbent government in the Centre does not have the “ability” to address its reservations.

Speaking about a proposed dialogue, the seasoned politician said that his party welcomed PTI if they wanted to hold talks. However, he said that the party still “lacked consistency”, he added.

“Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) chief ruled out an alliance with JUI-F. These are two contradictory opinions which we are finding difficult to establish a stance on,” Fazl said while referring to the possible dialogue with PTI and the reluctance of its allied party to enter talks.

The JUI-F chief further stated that different delegations hold consultation on behalf of the jailed PTI founder but the party hadn’t yet decided on a team for holding the dialogue. He said that his party did not have any hesitation in creating a “better political environment” and it stood by the positive approach towards its political rivals. The politician called on the PTI and SIC to remove the confusion regarding their position on holding a dialogue.

Turning his guns towards the federal government, Fazl said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued clarification on the military action but the “people don’t know who to trust”. Even the “Operation Azm-e-Istehkam” was “inconsistent”, he added. The government’s decision to launch a new operation was taken during a meeting of the Central Apex Committee on National Action Plan (NAP) earlier this month, which was approved with the consensus of all stakeholders including provinces, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). “The entire nation stands with the army if it is the matter of country’s defence,” Fazl said, but asked why the incidents of terrorism spiked 10 times despite several military operations.

Stressing the sanctity of the electoral process, he added, “The right to vote must be restored to the people, and the establishment along with our secret agencies should stay away from the new elections.”

Fazlur Rehman revealed that the Majlis Shura had reviewed the political affiliations of various parties with JUI, recognizing it as part of a broader political process.

He extended an olive branch to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stating that JUI would welcome negotiations, though he noted PTI’s lack of unity and failure to announce a negotiation team.

Taking a jibe at the government, he lamented its rigidity in addressing JUI’s concerns. “The government is not flexible enough to resolve our grievances,” he said, adding that the Central Majlis Shura had decided to continue its struggle independently.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman voiced strong opposition to the recent resolution by the American House of Representatives, calling it a diplomatic failure for Pakistan. “America should stay away from Pakistan’s internal affairs,” he stated firmly. Expressing concern over the silence of the Islamic world and the Pakistani government on the Gaza issue, Rehman questioned the legacy that current Muslim leaders are leaving for future generations. He reiterated JUI’s full support for Pakistan-China relations but acknowledged the need to rebuild China’s confidence in investing in Pakistan.