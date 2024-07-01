Four children drown in Tarbela Dam, Siran River

ABBOTTABAD - At least four children drowned and lost their lives in two different incidents in Tarbela Dam and Siran River on Sunday.

In the first tragic incident near the village of Kagh three children were drowned in the Tarbela Dam. The body of one girl, Laiba, daughter of Wajid Hussain and resident of Aloli, has been recovered and transferred to the Trauma Center in Haripur. Search efforts are going on for the other two drowned children. In another incident, a seven-year-old boy identified as Hisham, son of Faizan and resident of Haari Maira, drowned while swimming in the Siran River. A search operation is continuing to recover the body of the minor boy from the river.