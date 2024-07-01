Four children drowned in Tarbela Dam, Siran River

ABBOTTABAD - At least four chil­dren drowned and lost their lives in two differ­ent incidents in Tarbela Dam and Siran River on Sunday. In the first tragic incident near the village of Kagh in the Tarbela Dam, three children were drowned. The body of one girl, Laiba, daughter of Wa­jid Hussain and resident of Aloli, has been recov­ered and transferred to the Trauma Center in Haripur. Search ef­forts are going on for the other two drowned children. In another in­cident, a seven-year-old boy identified as Hish­am, son of Faizan and resident of Haari Maira, drowned while swim­ming in the Siran River. A search operation is continuing to recover the body of the minor boy from the river.