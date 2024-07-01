Four policemen die in road accident in Kandhkot

K A N D H KOT - In a tragic incident, at least four po­licemen were killed while three oth­ers sustained serious injuries after a police van turned turtle within the precinct of Kandhkot police station.

According to details, the incident took place when police vehicle lost control due to tyre burst resulting in a fatal crash claiming four lives. The deceased were identified as Mohammad Ismail Gabol, Ghulam Yassen Oatho, Taalib Hussain Soom­ro and Waqar Lashari. Local police and rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shift­ed deceased the injured to DHQ hos­pital. However two of them were re­ferred to larkana hospital for their critical condition. It is worthy to mention here that due to dereliction of duty, mismanagement and cor­ruption district administration has completely failed to provide rescue and emergency services to citizens of kashmore. However citizans of kashmore facing severe hardship owing to , non availability of rescue, civil defense and other emergency services, although emergency cases have been referred to big cities of the country, here a question arises that whether citizens of district kashmore have no right for any re­lief and protection to their precious lives as they have been deprived of rescue services and centre.

TWO BODIES FOUND IN LYARI

Bodies of two young men were found at a desolate place in Lyari on Saturday, police said.

DIG-South Syed Asad Raza said that the deceased persons appeared to be drug addicts who apparently died of overdose. The police said that the corpses were shifted to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for medico-legal formalities. Their identity could not be ascertained till late in the night.

Meanwhile, Khipro town was shut in mourning after a local leader of Grand Democratic Alliance and former taluka nazim was gunned down reportedly by about a dozen assailants who rained bullets on his vehicle when he was going to his farmland in Noor Khan Dars village near Khipro. One of his bodyguards was also killed in the attack and an­other suffered injuries.