French vote turnout soars as far right eyes power

PARIS - Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Ral­ly (RN) party has taken the lead in the first round of France’s parliamenta­ry elections on Sunday, initial projec­tions showed, as President Emmanuel Macron’s party slumped to third place. Initial estimates by IPSOS put the far-right alliance, headed by the Nation­al Rally (RN), in first with 34% of the vote, ahead of the left-wing alliance in second with 28.1%, while Macron’s party trails in a distant third with 20.3%. Projections suggest that, after the second round of voting next Sun­day, the RN would win between 230 and 280 seats in the 577-seat National Assembly – falling short of the 289 re­quired for an absolute majority.

The left-wing alliance, the recent­ly-formed New Popular Front (NFP), would have between 125 and 165 seats, while Macron’s Ensemble and its allies would have between 70 and 100. French voters flocked to the polls in numbers not seen for decades on Sunday for the first round of snap parliamentary elec­tions which could see the far-right par­ty of Marine Le Pen take power in a his­toric first. President Emmanuel Macron stunned the nation by calling snap polls after the far-right National Rally (RN) party trounced his centrist forces in Eu­ropean Parliament elections this month.

But the gamble risks backfiring, with Macron’s alliance predicted in opinion polls to come only third behind the ram­pant RN and a new leftist New Popular Front (NFP). Julien Martin, a 38-year-old architect, voting in the southwest­ern city of Bordeaux, said: “These are not easy elections, the results are very uncertain, and the repercussions could be serious for society.”

With the French facing their most po­larising choices in recent history, turn­out soared, with 59.39 percent casting their vote by 5:00 pm (1500 GMT), the interior ministry said, some 20 points higher than at the same stage in the last such polls in 2022. This would equate to a final turnout of 67.5-69.7 percent when polling stations close this eve­ning, the highest participation in a regu­lar format legislative election in France since 1981, according to projections by several polling organisations.

The final turnout in 2022 was just 47.5 percent. With Russia’s war against Ukraine in its third year and energy and food prices much higher, support for the anti-immigration and eurosceptic RN party has surged de­spite Macron’s pledges to prevent its ascent. The two-round vote could put the far-right in power in France for the first time since the Nazi occupation in World War II and give 28-year-old RN party chief Jordan Bardella, a pro­tege of its longtime leader Marine Le Pen, the chance to form a government.In the southern city of Marseille, Nabil Agueni said he skipped the European elections but voted on Sunday.

“As long as we have a choice, it’s bet­ter to go and vote”, the 40-year-old said. Nicole Cherprenet, a 79-year-old voter in Paris, added: “The future scares me.” Some shopkeepers in ma­jor cities including Lyon and Rennes boarded up their storefronts in antic­ipation of possible riots. According to most polls, the RN party is on course to win the largest number of seats in the National Assembly, parliament’s lower house, after the second round on July 7, although it remains unclear if it will secure an outright majority.