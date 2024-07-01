French vote turnout soars as far right eyes power

PARIS - Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally (RN) party has taken the lead in the first round of France’s parliamentary elections on Sunday, initial projections showed, as President Emmanuel Macron’s party slumped to third place. Initial estimates by IPSOS put the far-right alliance, headed by the National Rally (RN), in first with 34% of the vote, ahead of the left-wing alliance in second with 28.1%, while Macron’s party trails in a distant third with 20.3%. Projections suggest that, after the second round of voting next Sunday, the RN would win between 230 and 280 seats in the 577-seat National Assembly – falling short of the 289 required for an absolute majority.
The left-wing alliance, the recently-formed New Popular Front (NFP), would have between 125 and 165 seats, while Macron’s Ensemble and its allies would have between 70 and 100. French voters flocked to the polls in numbers not seen for decades on Sunday for the first round of snap parliamentary elections which could see the far-right party of Marine Le Pen take power in a historic first. President Emmanuel Macron stunned the nation by calling snap polls after the far-right National Rally (RN) party trounced his centrist forces in European Parliament elections this month.
But the gamble risks backfiring, with Macron’s alliance predicted in opinion polls to come only third behind the rampant RN and a new leftist New Popular Front (NFP). Julien Martin, a 38-year-old architect, voting in the southwestern city of Bordeaux, said: “These are not easy elections, the results are very uncertain, and the repercussions could be serious for society.”
With the French facing their most polarising choices in recent history, turnout soared, with 59.39 percent casting their vote by 5:00 pm (1500 GMT), the interior ministry said, some 20 points higher than at the same stage in the last such polls in 2022. This would equate to a final turnout of 67.5-69.7 percent when polling stations close this evening, the highest participation in a regular format legislative election in France since 1981, according to projections by several polling organisations.
The final turnout in 2022 was just 47.5 percent. With Russia’s war against Ukraine in its third year and energy and food prices much higher, support for the anti-immigration and eurosceptic RN party has surged despite Macron’s pledges to prevent its ascent. The two-round vote could put the far-right in power in France for the first time since the Nazi occupation in World War II and give 28-year-old RN party chief Jordan Bardella, a protege of its longtime leader Marine Le Pen, the chance to form a government.In the southern city of Marseille, Nabil Agueni said he skipped the European elections but voted on Sunday.
“As long as we have a choice, it’s better to go and vote”, the 40-year-old said. Nicole Cherprenet, a 79-year-old voter in Paris, added: “The future scares me.” Some shopkeepers in major cities including Lyon and Rennes boarded up their storefronts in anticipation of possible riots. According to most polls, the RN party is on course to win the largest number of seats in the National Assembly, parliament’s lower house, after the second round on July 7, although it remains unclear if it will secure an outright majority.