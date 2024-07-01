Germany weather storm at Euro 2024, holders Italy knocked out

DORTMUND - Hosts Germany beat Den­mark 2-0 in a storm-inter­rupted encounter to reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2024, after reigning cham­pions Italy were knocked out of the competition by Switzerland. Two second-half goals, one a Kai Havertz penalty and another a Ja­mal Musiala strike, allowed Germany to come out on top in Dortmund, where the last-16 tie was halted for 25 minutes late in the first half as a violent storm passed overhead. English referee Michael Oliver was forced to take the two teams off the pitch due to torrential rain, hailstones, high winds, thunder and lightning, while some fans in the crowd of 60,000 found themselves caught underneath torrents of water streaming from the stadium roof. Before that, Germany had an early Nico Schlotterbeck goal disal­lowed for a foul and were denied on several occasions by Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. When play re­sumed, Germany thought they had fallen behind early in the second half when Joachim Andersen scored, but his effort was ruled out for offside following a VAR review, and the unfortunate Danish defender was then penalised for a handball in his own box moments later. Havertz dispatched the spot-kick to put Germany ahead in the 53rd minute, and both he and Leroy Sane missed good opportunities before Musi­ala ran clear to make it 2-0 midway through the second half. Earlier, Italy’s defence of their title ended in under­whelming fashion as they de­servedly lost to Switzerland, going down 2-0 at the Olym­piastadion in Berlin.