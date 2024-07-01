Ghotki Bandits

As we mourn and honor the Pakistani servicemen who have lost their lives in the line of duty on our borders, we must also extend the same sentiments toward the men and women who maintain peace within our borders. Policemen, often underfunded and inadequately supported, have borne the brunt of violence in Pakistan’s remote regions. While we as a nation are looking to revamp our counter-terrorism policy, we must keep these law enforcement agencies in mind, who battle in equally dangerous situations, but whose opponents cannot be categorized under the term “terrorists.”

At the top of this list are the law enforcement members stationed around Ghotki and its riverine regions. The area is notorious for its well-armed and elusive bandits, who have made large portions of the riverine wilderness their personal fiefdom, which they enforce with violence. As recently as Friday, a police head constable was martyred, one of his colleagues was wounded, and another was ab­ducted by dacoits who stormed the Mubarak Lakhan check-post.

Despite several police operations in the region, the bandits always seem to return, hinting at the state’s lack of appetite for a sustained and comprehensive solution. As we look to make Pakistan safe for travel and investment, the key region of Ghot­ki cannot be ignored. It sits right on the main north-south ar­teries of the country, and disruption here will affect the en­tire Pakistani supply chain. Now is the time for a sustained and comprehensive operation.

The key component of such an operation needs to be a cross-province task force, bolstered by elements of the armed forces. Ghotki, which lies on the Sindh-Punjab border, is beset by juris­dictional squabbles, regional affiliations with the bandits, and a lack of proper equipment and firepower. A cross-province task force can address all these issues, allowing us to exterminate this menace once and for all.