Govt rejects OGRA proposal for up to 10pc cut in gas prices

ISLAMABAD - The federal government Sunday turned down the Oil and Gas Regulation Authority recommendations of up to 10 percent reduction in prescribed gas prices and instead decided to keep the sale prices unchanged for all consumers except the captive power.

The sale price for the captive power has increased by Rs 250 per MMBTU, while it will stay unchanged for the remaining categories of consumers, official documents available with The Nation revealed.

“Except for general industry (captive power), there is no change proposed in the existing consumers gas prices with effect July, 01, 2024,” said a summary moved by the Petroleum Division to ECC0.

The present indigenous gas tariff for industry (captive power) is Rs 2.750/mmbtu is proposed to be reviewed to Rs. 3,000/mmbtu.

Ogra had recommended a decrease of Rs 37.62/mmbtu (or 2.25pc) from the existing Rs 1673.52/mmbtu to Rs 1635.90/mmbtu, while for Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) a reduction of Rs 65.15/mmbtu (or 4.44pc) from the existing Rs 1466.40/MMBTU to Rs 1401.25/MMBTU, has been recommended in average prescribed gas prices for the fiscal year 2024-25.

According to the said determinations, SNGPL requires a revenue of Rs 607 billion and SSGCL Rs 280 billion FY 2024-25 respectively. The cumulative revenue requirements of both the Sui companies are Rs 897 billion for the FY 2024-25.

At the current notified consumer gas sale prices effective February 01,2024 the estimated revenue requirement of both the Sui companies during 2024-25 will be Re 1,025 billion (SSGCL Rs 364 billion and SNGPL Rs 661 billion) leading to surplus of Rs. 133 billion (SSGC Rs 75 billion, SNGPL Rs 86 billion) leading assuming no change in the current gas prices.

In the recent meetings held with IMF mission for the review of Stand By Agreement (SBA), notification of the consumer gas prices on July, 07,2024 has been taken as Prior Acton’ whereas phasing out of the captive power plants out of the gas grid by January 2025 has been taken as structural benchmark it is highlighted hat captive power industry contributes significant portion of gas and RLNG consumption at higher rates not only provide additional revenues for the cross subsidy in domestic sector in the absence of budgeted subsidy but also consumes LNG which often becomes surplus due to erratic off-take of power plants. Meanwhile, the Commerce Division was provided the list of captive power unit for seeking details of export implications who have now confirmed that based on data in 2022 it had the export of $ 13.31 billion. It has been advised by the IMF mission under review and already part of Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) that besides phasing out of the captive power plants, their indigenous gas tariff would be increased to equals to RLNG tariff.

Currently captive power are being provided blend proportions, which in tariff term translates Rs 3,000/ mmbtu on SSGC and Rs 3300/mmbtu on SNGPL network versus the notified RLNG tariff rupee terns as Rs 3550/mmbtu. However, in line with the IMF commitment, the gas tariff for the captive power plants is proposed to be revised.

On annual basis, at current tariff of Rs 2,750/mmbtu, the estimated surplus revenue from captive power is Rs 76 billion and proposed revised tariff of Rs 30O0/ mmbtu, will be Rs 92 billion on annualized base, however, pursuant to the commitment made with the IMF at closure of captive power units in January, 2025, there will be a shortfall in revenue requirements for January 2025 which amounts to Rs. 47 billion. This shortfall needs to be recouped through price revisions w.e.f.January 01, 2025 after OGRA’s Review of Estimated Revenue Requirements (RERRs) of both the Sul companies in November -December 2024.

Meanwhile a press statement issued by the Finance Division said that the Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb presided over a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) at the Finance Division Sunday.

The Cabinet Committee approved the summary proposals presented by the Petroleum Division related to natural gas sale pricing.

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Minister of State for Finance & Revenue Ali Pervez Malik, representatives from Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority, Federal Secretaries, and other senior officers of the relevant ministries.