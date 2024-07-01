Greece fights dozens of wildfires in ‘most difficult day of year’

ATHENS - Firefighters were battling a series of wildfires near the Greek capi­tal Athens on Sunday afternoon, as the country braces for another scorching summer. Greece faces a tough wildfire season after its warmest winter and earliest heatwave on record, with tem­peratures hitting 44°C (111°F). Two large wildfires were raging in Attica Sunday afternoon, with residents told to evacuate from eight areas near the capital.

Some 140 firefighters, with teams of forest commandos, 39 vehicles, eight helicopters and nine aircrafts were working to control the flames in Keratea, south of Athens. Ertnews channel reported that at least four hous­es were completely destroyed. “The situation is very difficult, as strong winds continue to blow, they have not subsided and the outbreaks are many,” the mayor of Lavreotiki, Dimitris Loukas, told Athens News Agency.

“We are fighting a great battle.” He warned that “the wind is very strong and is constantly creating outbreaks”. However he said that the nearby military air base was not currently in danger from the flames. It came a day after an­other wildfire had erupted in the same area, sparking evacuation orders but was later successfully controlled. North of Athens, an­other blaze ignited in the suburb of Stamata and authorities have sent emergency messages for in­habitants to evacuate.

Fire brigade spokesman Vasileios Vathrakogiannis said it was “the most difficult day of the year so far for the Fire Brigade.” A fire also broke out Sunday in an industrial zone in Ritsona, near the island of Evia. Black smoke has filled the sky above Ritsona after the fire started in a recycling factory, burning vari­ous flammable materials that were in the grounds around it, including tyres and mattress­es. Firefighters are positioned along the old Ritsona national road and are fighting to prevent the flames from spreading be­yond the recycling plant to other factories in the area. The fire is also near a refugee centre, but the Athens News Agency report­ed that this was not believed to be in danger. Separately, a large wildfire broke out on Serifos is­land on Saturday afternoon, but was also brought under control by firefighters early Sunday.