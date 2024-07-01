Groom arrested for marrying 10-year-old bride in Khairpur

KHAIRPUR - Police have arrested a groom from marriage func­tion before marrying a 10-year-old girl in the lim­its of Ahmadpur police station of Khairpur. Police also arrested the father of the minor girl Maria Mi­lano. The police received a tip-off that a young girl was being married off in Malana village of Ahmed­pur police station.

On which the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khairpur Zabair Nazir Ahmad Sheikh took strict no­tice of the marriage of a 10-year-old girl bride Maria Milano. On the orders of SSP, SHO Ahmedpur police station and his team arrested the 32-year-old groom Muhammad Alam Milano while the girl was taken into police custody. The minor girl and the groom will be produced in court today for further legal action, said SSP Zubair Nazir Shaikh said.