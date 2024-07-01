Hike in minimum wages to further lift production cost of garment industry: PRGMEA

LAHORE - The Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters As­sociation (PRGMEA) has opposed the proposed minimum wage of Rs37,000 per month, stressing the need for ease of doing business and urging the policymakers to adopt a more comprehensive approach to address high economic growth agen­da instead of focusing solely on rais­ing wages, as it would be additional burden on the industry.

The PRGMEA Central Chairman Mubashar Naseer Butt and Regional Chairman Ahmad Hanif, in a joint state­ment said that the government should work on skills development and infra­structure, investing more in education as well as creating an enabling envi­ronment for business growth and job creation to enhance the living standard of the working class. Mubashar Naseer Butt raised the question over escala­tion of minimum wages rate despite the government claim that the year-to-year rate of inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, has come down to only 11.8 percent in May 2024. This is close to a single-digit rate, and is the lowest since November 2021. So, why do the authorities need to make a hike in wages of workers, he argued.

The PRGMEA central chairman also criticised the budget makers for rais­ing wages because they did not run the businesses and never made the payments to their employees. So, they didn’t understand as to how the soar­ing cost of production hit the industry hard, he added. He said that there is need to analyse the factors that have contributed to this sharp decline of inflation. This will enable an assess­ment as to whether this low rate of inflation will be sustained in coming months. The fact is that the year-to-year rate of inflation has been falling steadily since December 2023, when it was 29.7 percent. The rate of de­cline has averaged over 3.5 percent­age points monthly. However, the decline was exceptionally large at 5.5 percentage points in May 2024, as compared to April 2024.

Showing unhappiness with the budget, Regional Chairman Ahmad Hanif said that the budget has been focused solely on tax and revenue collection while the whole textile and garment industry has not been taken into consideration, as not a single of industry’s proposal was incorpo­rated in the budget. The PRGMEA regional chief said that the govern­ment of the Punjab, in September last year, has issued a minimum wage notification adjusting the minimum wage to Rs32,000 per month. Fac­tories in the region promptly com­plied, raising wages effective from that month. Payments based on this new minimum wage were initiated, incorporating adjustments to vari­ous compensation elements such as overtime premiums, paid holidays, leaves, and bonuses. And now within few months, another huge raise in minimum wage is unfair and unac­ceptable as it would increase the cost of production further amidst high markup rate, rupee depreciation and escalating energy tariffs, he argued.

Ahmad Hanif added that there is no clear incentive to the industry in the current budget, as the whole budget has concentrated on revenue col­lection activities. The people in the value-added garment industry were expecting a lot because there was a lot of commitment by the government. Huge amount of exports have been lost due to lack of funds. The govern­ment is under pressure from the IMF because it is forcing to promote rev­enue collection activities, he added.

Ahmad Hanif called for lower­ing cost of production, solution of liquidity crunch through early re­funds payment, low energy tariff and relaxed import policy for industrial raw material so that industrialisa­tion can be promoted and exports can be enhanced. He added that various provincial departments in­cluding Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI), Social Security, Women Welfare, Environment De­partment should have to facilitate the manufacturers and exporters in a better way. He said that Pakistan’s core issue was high cost of doing business which rendered its in­dustrial production uncompetitive, suggesting the government to work on bringing around significant im­provements in ease and cost of doing business for the export industry.