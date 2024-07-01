Hot, humid weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD - Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours, as per Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)’s forecast on Sunday. However, rain windstorm/thundershower is expected at isolated places in northeast Punjab, Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gil­git Baltistan. According to the synoptic situation, weak moist currents from Arabian Sea were pen­etrating upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen from Monday (evening/night).

A westerly wave was also likely to approach upper parts of the country on Monday (evening/night). During the last 24 hours, rain windstorm/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in north­east Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, northeast/south Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan.

Hot and humid weather prevailed over other parts of the country. The rainfall recorded was Punjab: Narowal 27mm, Lahore (City 18 Airport 05), Murree 08, Sialkot (City 08, Sialkot Airport 04), Chakwal 02, Sheikhupura 02, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 17, Rawalakot 06, Balochistan: Zhob 05, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 03, Lower Dir 01, Gil­git Baltistan: Astore 01mm. The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Sibbi, Nokkundi 47C, Jacobabad, Dalbandin 46, Dadu and Bhakkar 45C.