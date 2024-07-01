Monday, July 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Injured traffic warden passes away

Staff Reporter
July 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   A traffic warden, who was injured in a traffic accident, passed away here at a local hospital on Sunday. Muhammad Akram was seriously injured in a traffic accident near The Mall road underpass a few days ago. He succumbed to his injuries after undergoing treatment at Jinnah Hospital. The deceased was a resident of Hujra Shah Muqeem (Okara) and a father of three children. CTO Amara Athar expressed deep sorrow and regret over the death of traffic warden Muhammad Akram, adding that in this hour of sorrow, Lahore Traffic Police stand with the family members of the deceased.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1719811835.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024